Anges Lewandowski

Agnes was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Farwell. She was the daughter of John and Rose (Robak) Koperski. She grew up in Howard County attending Kelso School and Howard County Public Schools. She married Ronald R. Lewandowski on Aug. 28, 1956, in Farwell. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Agnes worked at Overhead Door Co., Redman's, Lewandowski Tile Co., and Burger King. Agnes was her husband Ron's right hand in business, life and love. She had endless energy and was always there for her brothers, sisters, children and friends. She was an extremely generous woman, always thinking of others before herself. You could count on being fed a wonderful meal anytime you stopped by. Somehow, she always managed to have enough food! Agnes loved to embroider and kept very few of her beautiful handiwork for herself. If you were lucky enough to get one of her creations, please know that you were very special to her. Family was the most important thing in her life. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, Ron Lewandowski of Grand Island; six children, Cindy (Dr. Bill) Thiemann of Las Vegas, Nev., Larry (Angie) Lewandowski of Central City, Janet (Joe) Knight of Omaha, Carol (Brian) Johnson of Glendale, Ariz., Barb (Chris) Abernethy of Floral City, Fla., Dr. Jim (Karma) Lewandowski of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pete Koperski of Kansas City, Kan., John (Janet) Koperski of Ogallala, Ben (Mary) Koperski of Cody, Wyo., Muggs Koperski of Lincoln; sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnn (Justin) Kuszak of Ashton, Marie Platek of St. Paul, Sally (Tom) Mudloff of St. Paul, Maurice Fletcher of Olathe, Kan.