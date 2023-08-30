Anita R. Speece, 75

OMAHA — Anita Ray (George) Speece, 75, of Omaha, formerly of St. Paul and Grand Island, passed away on August 24, 2023, surrounded by her children and secure in the love of her family and friends.

Anita lived her life with incomparable integrity, unwavering dedication, and the rare ability to meet every high or low with pragmatism, grace, and immeasurable love.

Anita was born on November 11, 1947, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Raymond and Marguerite George. She was the oldest of three children, followed by her younger sister, Peggy, and brother, Riley. Anita married Todd Speece on August 23, 1969, and shortly thereafter moved to St. Paul, Nebraska, where they raised three children: Preston, Brett, and Lyndsay.

Anita worked in the financial services industry from the late 1980s up until her death. She provided countless individuals with astute financial advice for almost four decades as an insurance agent and financial planner.

Anita moved several times throughout her life, including York, St. Paul, Grand Island, and Omaha. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor in every locale. Anita had the pleasure of watching her family grow as each of her children married and had children of their own. Anita’s grandchildren Jackson and Elly (son and daughter to Preston and Kendra), Isaac (son to Brett and Jill), Idriss, Cyril, Elias, and Chandler (sons to Lyndsay and Mohamed) — were her greatest joys.

Anita was a force unlike any other and while her loss is and will be felt profoundly, she loved so hard that her love remains in the hearts of every life she touched.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond, and Marguerite George; husband, Todd Speece; and beloved grandson, Isaac Speece (son of Brett and Jill Speece).

She is survived by her sons, Preston Speece (Kendra) and Brett Speece (Jill); daughter, Lyndsay Speece (Mohamed Doray); grandchildren: Jackson and Eleanor Speece (children of Preston and Kendra), Idriss, Cyril, Elias, and Chandler Doray (children of Lyndsay and Mohamed); siblings, Riley George, and Peggy Dunkin; and life’s companion, Steve Brown.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 3, at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 4, at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St., Omaha.

To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.

Memorials are suggested to York Community Foundation (Peyton Parker Lane Playground).

To view an extended obituary for Anita, please visit heafeyheafey.com/anita-r-george-speece/

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha; 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com