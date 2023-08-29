Anita R. Speece, 76
OMAHA - formerly of Grand Island, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marguerite George; husband, Todd Speece; and beloved grandson, Isaac Speece (son of Brett and Jill Speece). She is survived by her sons, Preston Speece (Kendra) and Brett Speece (Jill); daughter, Lyndsay Speece (Mohamed Doray); grandchildren: Jackson and Eleanor Speece (children of Preston and Kendra), Idriss, Cyril, Elias, and Chandler Doray (children of Lyndsay and Mohamed); brother, Riley George and sister, Peggy Dunkin. For a complete narrative, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com.
Visitation: Sunday, September 3rd from 3pm to 5pm at the West Center Chapel. Funeral Service: Monday, September 4th at 11am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St. in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to York, Neb. Community Foundation (Peyton Parker Lane Playground).
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.
Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com