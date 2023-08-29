OMAHA - formerly of Grand Island, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marguerite George; husband, Todd Speece; and beloved grandson, Isaac Speece (son of Brett and Jill Speece). She is survived by her sons, Preston Speece (Kendra) and Brett Speece (Jill); daughter, Lyndsay Speece (Mohamed Doray); grandchildren: Jackson and Eleanor Speece (children of Preston and Kendra), Idriss, Cyril, Elias, and Chandler Doray (children of Lyndsay and Mohamed); brother, Riley George and sister, Peggy Dunkin. For a complete narrative, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com.