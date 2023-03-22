Ann Mock, 80

HOLBROOK — Ann Marie (Christensen) Mock of Holbrook, passed away on March 18, 2023, at Porter Hospice in Denver, Colo.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Garey Funeral Chapel, with burial following at St. Matthews Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska. A time for remembrance lunch to follow at the Holbrook Community Building, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Matthew Cemetery, %Sherry Schievelbein, 809 6th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922, to support ongoing care and upkeep of the cemetery, a cause Ann and Eldon have long supported. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St, Arapahoe, Nebraska.

Ann was born on March 22, 1942, to Arnold and Eva Marie (Rojewski) Christensen in St. Paul and was the oldest of six children. She graduated from St. Paul Public Schools in 1960 and was valedictorian of her class. In 1964, she graduated from Kearney State College with a B.A. in Education with a focus on math and English.

Brother-in-law Wayne Langenberg introduced Ann to her future husband, Eldon Charles Mock. On June 3, 1967, Ann and Eldon were married at the Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Ann and Eldon resided in their home in Holbrook since their wedding, and had four sons, Scott Ethan, Michael Lee, Kevin Wayne, and Kyle Eugene.

Ann was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Later, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cambridge where she served as a Sunday School teacher and participated in the LWML. Ann also enjoyed working with local 4-H Clubs and served on the 4-H Council.

During her educational career, Ann taught math and computer science in the Bertrand, Holbrook, and Beaver Valley (Lebanon) schools, and also served as a substitute teacher for many area schools. She later worked at the Farm Service Agency in Beaver City where she enjoyed helping local farmers register their crops.

Ann enjoyed sewing, working crossword and sudoku puzzles, traveling, and watching her family participate in different activities. Family trips were special to her, including to Zion and Bryce National Parks to their celebrate 45th wedding anniversary, to Steamboat Springs to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, and most recently to St. Paul to share her history with her granddaughters and to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. In 2011, Ann and Eldon were honored as the Grand Marshals of the Holbrook Days Parade.

Ann cherished spending time with her granddaughters, Lucy and Vivi. “Mom” always told her rambunctious boys that “girls are perfect”; “Grandma” confirmed this as she spoiled her granddaughters. She taught Lucy to play many games including cribbage, sudoku, and 13-point pitch, and also loved crafting, coloring, and sticker projects with Vivi. Grandma also enjoyed watching Lucy and Vivi drive the farm tractors with Grandpa, though she generally felt Lucy drove too fast. Grandma received two roses from them each birthday.

Survivors include her husband, Eldon; Michael Mock and Chad Kennelly of West Des Moines, Iowa; Kevin, Natalie, Lucille, and Vivian Mock of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Kyle and Christy Mock of Davenport, Iowa; and her sister, Kathleen Dell of Hastings.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Scott; her brothers, John Christensen, Roger Christensen, and Terry Christensen; and her sister, Kathleen Barwald.