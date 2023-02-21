Anna Quintana, 70

Anna Serafina Quintana, 70, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Castle Rock, Colo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Apfel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Apfel Funeral Home.

She was born on March 16, 1952, in Nohuaba, Chihuahua to Serafina Lozano Hernandez and Francisco Parra Sandobal. She grew up in both Mexico and the United States, receiving her education from Nohuaba, Chihuahua.

She married Ysmael Quintana on Sept. 22, 1984, in Shelton. After which the couple lived in Kearney, where she was a stay-at-home mom. The couple had also lived in Grand Island.

She was a member of the Assemblies of God Church in Gibbon.

She is survived by her son, Odguar Quintana; daughter, Mayra Romo; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brothers, Hector Parra Lozano and Octavio Parra Lozano; and her sister, Rosa Parra Lozano.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Serafina; husband, Ysmael Quintana; and her brother, Francisco.