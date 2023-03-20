Anna Rookstool, 74

STROMSBURG — Anna Doretta Rookstool, 74, of Stromsburg, formerly of Polk, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

Celebration of Life memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

No visitation is planned. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left online at dubasfuneralhome.com

Anna was born May 13, 1948, in Grand Island, to Alfred Christopher and Doris Anna (Wagner) Nolte. She attended school in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. Over the years she worked as a nurses aide in Grand Island, Aurora, Central City and most recently, at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

On May 18, 1985, she was united in marriage to Donnie Guy Rookstool in the chapel at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.

She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg and a member of an NA program.

She enjoyed puzzles, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include her husband, Donnie, of Lincoln; her children, DeAnna “Dee” Galvan of Grand Island, Darren Bartunek of Phillips, DaNell Ann Bartunek of Loup City and Sherry Livingston of McCook; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Doris Nolte; and two brothers Alfred Nolte and Sam Nolte.