Annette Colvin

A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island. Pastor Mark Oberbeck will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of local arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com