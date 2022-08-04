Annette Colvin, 67
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Annette (Annie) P. Colvin, 67, was called home Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Northridge Assembly of God in Grand Island with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Annie was born Sept. 28, 1954, to Paul and Anna Stenka a 1 mile north of the Dannebrog Tower in Howard County, at home on her Uncle Victor and Aunt Mary Kosmicki's Sandhill farm. She grew up in Grand Island attending West Lawn, Blessed Sacrament, Central Catholic and Senior High before receiving her GED. She also attended trucking school 1989-1990. She worked as a waitress at Skelly Café, bussed tables at the Liederkranz, did sales and tailoring at Willman's Menswear, worked at Coca Cola bottling plant, was a truck driver for G.I. Express and Sunrise Express then a manager at Dillard's. In 2002, she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked at Dillard's until retiring Nov. 28, 2008. She lived in many places including Ord, Grand Island, Pine Bluffs Wyo. before settling in Rigby, Idaho in 2002. On July 3, 1971, she married Clifton Peterson and had two children, Blu and Terri. April 1979 she married Richard Leamons. April 22, 1989 she married Merle Yoder. March 11, 2000, she married Dennis Colvin. She was in 4-H, loved horses and horse racing, hunting, boating, water skiing, gardening, reading, western movies, shows and western dancing. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for Blu and Girl Scout Brownie Leader for Terri. She attended church at Blessed Sacrament, St. Paul's Lutheran and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served as a primary teacher, visiting teacherinistering and the ward librarian.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Colvin and fur-baby, Charlie; her children and spouses, Blu and Robyn Peterson of Grand Island, Terri Peterson of Sherrills Ford N.C; foster son, Brad Platt of Lincoln; step-children and spouses, Lynda Rodriguez of Mobile Ala., Melanie and James Reeder of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Trish Gonzalez of Idaho Falls, Idaho, D.J. and Dani Colvin of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Josh and Amber Colvin of Shelley, Idaho; her siblings and spouses, Patricia Cahill of Prescott Ariz., Barbie Stenka of Grand Island, Paulette and Orin Kent of Grand Island, Maren Stenka of Grand Island, Lisa Miller of Polk, Garren and Michelle Stenka of Elkhorn, Krystal Stenka of Grand Island; brothers and sisters-in-law and spouses, Gloria Jensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, Roberta and Dave Brown of Westminster, Colo., Jimmy and Barbara Colvin; grandchildren and spouses, Kyle and Tara O'Neill of Lincoln, Josh Peterson of Hastings, Cameron and Zoe Peterson of Grand Island; 33 step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Domanic, Khloe and Ayden Peterson, 11 step great-grandchildren; uncles, Oscar Blomstedt, Harry and Mayme Blomstedt; special friends, Lorraine and Jim Thies, Sherri and Kendall Soll, Christy and Scott Lesher, Shannon Marley, Renee Ashbocker, Jill Hammer and Rachelle Godfrey; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant brothers, Michael Stenka and Francis Stenka; brothers-in-law, Eddie Paul Cahill and Bob Jensen; niece, Crystal Drawbaugh; nephew, Ken Drawbaugh.