Annette Colvin

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Annie was born Sept. 28, 1954, to Paul and Anna Stenka a 1 mile north of the Dannebrog Tower in Howard County, at home on her Uncle Victor and Aunt Mary Kosmicki's Sandhill farm. She grew up in Grand Island attending West Lawn, Blessed Sacrament, Central Catholic and Senior High before receiving her GED. She also attended trucking school 1989-1990. She worked as a waitress at Skelly Café, bussed tables at the Liederkranz, did sales and tailoring at Willman's Menswear, worked at Coca Cola bottling plant, was a truck driver for G.I. Express and Sunrise Express then a manager at Dillard's. In 2002, she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked at Dillard's until retiring Nov. 28, 2008. She lived in many places including Ord, Grand Island, Pine Bluffs Wyo. before settling in Rigby, Idaho in 2002. On July 3, 1971, she married Clifton Peterson and had two children, Blu and Terri. April 1979 she married Richard Leamons. April 22, 1989 she married Merle Yoder. March 11, 2000, she married Dennis Colvin. She was in 4-H, loved horses and horse racing, hunting, boating, water skiing, gardening, reading, western movies, shows and western dancing. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for Blu and Girl Scout Brownie Leader for Terri. She attended church at Blessed Sacrament, St. Paul's Lutheran and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served as a primary teacher, visiting teacherinistering and the ward librarian.