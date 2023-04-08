‘Annie' Kowalski, 53

ST. PAUL — Antoinette S. “Annie” Kowalski, 53, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident in Antelope County near Brunswick.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14 at St. Libory's Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Revs. Sidney Bruggeman, Vince Parsons and Alex Borczych will concelebrate the Mass. A private family Inurnment will at a later day. A rosary will be recited 9:45 a.m. that morning at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Annie was born on Jan 8, 1970, at Minden, the daughter of Anton G. and Sue Ellen (Sholes) Kowalski. She later moved to the Elba and Cotesfield area with her family. She attended Elba Public Schools until 1984, when the family moved to St. Paul. She then graduated from St. Paul High School in 1988.

Annie worked in housekeeping at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul for 18 years. She also cleaned at the Howard County Courthouse, Homestead Bank and the former Super 8 Motel all in St. Paul. She then began working at Hornady Manufacturing in Grand Island and was still employed there at the time of her death.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she served as a Sacristan and was active in the CCW and DCCW. She was also a former St. Paul EMT and Firefighter.

She enjoyed photography and loved her church involvement and activities.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Mike Pittman of St. Paul; son, Michael Kowalski of Bellevue; siblings and spouses, Mark and Jackie Kowalski of Central City, Scott and Katie Kowalski of St. Paul, Amy and James Dinsdale of Alamogordo, N.M., and Tony and Shela Kowalski of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

