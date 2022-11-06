Arlene Kemplin, 83

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Arlene Kay (Smith) Kemplin, 83, graduated to Glory on Oct. 21, 2022.

Arlene was born on Nov. 29, 1938, to Fernando and Zella (Richardson) Smith in Grand Island. Arlene grew up on a farm in Nebraska being one of nine siblings; she cherished time spent with her family.

She was a graduate of Dannebrog High School. In 1961, she married the love of her life Ellis Kemplin, and they created a beautiful life together. Arlene was a natural caregiver; she had a heart of gold. She greatly enjoyed word search puzzles. She had a green thumb and loved caring for her plants. Her memory will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones.

Arlene is survived by her sister, Karen (Wally) Verrette; son, Michael Kemplin; her grandchildren, Angelina and Brian Kemplin; and numerous extended family and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Lee Kemplin; siblings, Donald Smith, R. Wayne Smith, Shirley Ryberg, Beverley Muhleman, Dale Smith, Gale Smith, and Gerald Smith lost in infancy.

There will be no services at this time.