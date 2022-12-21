Arlene Knopik, 88

Arlene R. Knopik, 88, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island followed by a luncheon at the church. The Rev. Vijumon Choorackal will be presiding. Interment will be at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the church with a Rosary following at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Arlene was born to Joseph and Valeria (Dush) Miller on Nov. 19, 1934, in Clarks. She grew up in Clarks and graduated from Clarks High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Lawrence “Groby” Knopik on Oct. 20, 1954, in Clarks. The couple made their home in Fullerton, where they farmed and raised their five children.

Arlene was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. The family grew a garden each summer and had a fruit orchard which meant they partook in hours of canning and freezing. Arlene enjoyed cooking and always enjoyed trying new recipes. She always had a home cooked meal for her growing family. She had a passion for drawing, sketching, painting, and interior decorating. Arlene's favorite season was fall but she enjoyed this time of the year as she loved decorating for Christmas. Her children will forever remember her strong Catholic faith and her desire to create fun family time together which included an annual Christmas tree hunt, snow sledding and ice skating in the winter months, several “cozy” camping trips to various places, and even a ‘not so successful' fishing trip.

She was a member of the St. Peter Catholic Church in Fullerton prior to moving to Grand Island, where she became a member of Resurrection Catholic, and was active in the altar societies.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Gwen (Charlie) Zaruba of Lincoln, Rex (Bonnie) Knopik of Monroe, Mark (Deb) Knopik of Adams, Roxanne (Dave) Umstead of Marquette, and Karla (Kevin) Stutzman of Cairo; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maxine (Robert) Micek of Omaha, and Rita Knopik of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Rose Zaruba of Fullerton, and Donna Knopik of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Richard Knopik of New Mexico, and Ben Gdowski of York; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Phyllis Mae; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Condolences for the family can be left online at www.jacobsengreenway.com