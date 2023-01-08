Arnold ‘Arnie' Nicholas, 79

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. — Arnold “Arnie” Eugene Nicholas, 79, of Valley Center, Kan., passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo. after complications from a recent surgery.

Arnie was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in St. Paul to Orville and Prema (Maddox) Nicholas. He was the youngest of three children and grew up and graduated high school in Palmer.

On Oct. 12, 1963, Arnie married Nancy Ann Swanson. After graduating with a bachelor's degree from Wayne State College in Wayne, he taught school and coached for several years in Iowa. In 1972, Arnie and Nancy bought a 168-acre crop and dairy farm in Lamar, Mo., and the couple and their three children, Roger, Deb and Mike, relocated to the new farm.

In 1988, Arnie and Nancy sold the farm and the family moved to Joplin where he worked in advertisement sales for the Big Nickel. Arnie was also a very active parent at College Heights Christian School and founded and coached their track program for its first few years before the school began to support what has since become a very successful program.

After 28 years of marriage, Arnie and Nancy ended their marriage amicably. On March 14, 1992, Arnie married Linda Dale (Dibble) Herrick and became a father to her two children, Jan and Tracy.

In 1998, Arnie obtained his license as a real estate broker, but quickly became more interested in rental properties and began buying and renovating more properties. As a landlord, working on his rental properties became his “happy

place” right up to his death.

Throughout his life, Arnie always had a love of travel. His favorite type of vacation was to just pick a direction to drive without any particular destination in mind and enjoy the experience. The Rocky Mountains were always high on his list, especially when his daughter, Deb, and her four children lived in the area.

Arnie was preceded in death by an infant sister, Phyllis; his parents; and his son, Roger Nicholas.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Linda Nicholas, of Valley Center, Kan; daughter, Debra Harrison (Johnnie) of Joplin, Mo; son, Michael Nicholas (Katie) of Blanchard, Okla; step-daughter, Janice Fontes, of Valley Center, Kan; step-son, Tracy Herrick, of Salina, Kan; and his former spouse, Nancy Hall of Joplin, Mo. Arnie was the cherished “Papa” to 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nola Deffenbaugh (Jerry) of Bartlesville, Okla; his sister, Nelva McNeff (Ron) of Palmer; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends, including those who thought of him as their adoptive father.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Cremation services were provided by Midland Cremation Society of Joplin.