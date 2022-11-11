Arthur Hendrickson, Jr., 76

Arthur R. Hendrickson, Jr., 76, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

A celebration of life with family greeting friends will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arthur Ray Hendrickson, Jr. was born July 11, 1946, at Fairbury to Arthur Ray, Sr., and Iola Fay (Magee) Hendrickson.

Art received his education at York graduating from York High School in 1964. He worked various jobs throughout his working years.

Survivors include his sons, Arthur Ray Hendrickson III “Duke” of Sioux Falls, S.D. and John E. Hendrickson of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, James E. Hendrickson of Grand Island; one sister, Sue M. Sherman of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Donna Abbott; and son, Charles J. Hendrickson.

