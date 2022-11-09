Arthur Hendrickson, Jr., 76
Arthur R. Hendrickson, Jr., 76, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home.
More details will appear later.
Arthur Hendrickson, Jr., 76
Arthur R. Hendrickson, Jr., 76, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home.
More details will appear later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.