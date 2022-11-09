 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Hendrickson

Arthur Hendrickson, Jr., 76

Arthur R. Hendrickson, Jr., 76, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home.

More details will appear later.

