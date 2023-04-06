Arthur Quandt Jr., 79

Arthur L. Quandt Jr., 79, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Pastor Craig Niemeier will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Arthur was born on July 19, 1943, son of Arthur and Edna (Meyer) Quandt Sr. in Grand Island.

He graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1961. After graduating, Arthur began his lifelong dedication to the land and began caring for the family farm. He also spent 30 plus years driving a semi-truck, transporting cattle all over the country.

On Aug. 30, 1969, he was united in marriage to Rebecca King. This union was blessed with three sons.

Arthur was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. He enjoyed attending all of the grandchildren's activities. He tested his luck often at the local casinos and was usually lucky. Arthur had an onery sense of humor that kept friends and family on their toes.

His legacy is carried on by his sons, Brian (Peggy) Quandt of Nevada, Iowa, Barry Quandt of Comstock, and Ben (Tammi Eberle) Quandt of Rose; grandchildren, Rachel (Cody Weatherly), Hannah (Riley Wempner), Lily, Shawn and CJ; brothers, Walter (Marilyn) Quandt of California, and Howard (JoAnn) Quandt of O'Neill; sister, Jackie (Larry) Pollock and sister-in-law, Linda Quandt; numerous extended friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rebecca; and brother, Orin.