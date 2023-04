Arthur Quandt Jr., 79

Arthur L. Quandt Jr., 79, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Pastor Craig Niemeier will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.