Barb Anderson, 63

ERICSON — Barb Anderson, 63 of Ericson, passed away peacefully at her home in Ericson surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson with the Rev. Scott Harter and Deacon Paul Nordhues officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson, with a rosary and wake service at 6 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church – Ericson, Ericson Volunteer Fire and Rescue, or to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Ann Anderson, daughter of Leonard J. and Evelyn J. (Nesladek) Vech, was born Oct. 17, 1959, at Fremont. She was baptized and confirmed at St. George's Catholic Church in Morse Bluff. She attended elementary school at District 91 near Cedar Bluffs, and moved with her family to Ericson her eighth grade year and attended Wheeler Central Schools, where she was very active in band, swing singers, FHA, volleyball, track, cheerleading, and showing 4-H calves. She attended the University of Nebraska where she played saxophone in the marching band.

On Feb. 4, 1978, Barb was united in marriage to Bryan Lee Anderson in North Bend. They were blessed with two daughters: Becky and Angie. Barb was a 4-H leader and taught music at numerous rural schools in Dodge and Saunders counties and St. Wenceslaus from 1982-2002. She went back to college and earned her teaching degree from Peru State College at the age of 40. In 2002, they began splitting time between Cedar Bluffs and Ericson, as Barb spent the next 20 years doing what she loved, teaching elementary grades and music at schools in Wolbach, Greeley and Scotia. Barb had a gift of inspiring students to give outstanding performances at Christmas music concerts with many concerts receiving standing ovations.

Barb had a strong faith in God. She was very supportive to others and generously gave of her time, talent, and treasure. Barb was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont and St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson. She taught CCD and was active in the altar society and CEC (Catholics Encounter Christ). Barb was a very talented musician. She played the guitar during her youth for Mass at St. Theresa's and later as an adult she was the musician for St. Theresa's for over 20 years. She taught private piano and guitar lessons to countless students over the years and led a bell choir in Fremont.

Throughout Barb's five-year battle with cancer, she was an inspiration to all who knew her. God's grace filled her with hope and she always had a positive attitude. She was full of courage and accepted her “health condition” and never felt sorry for herself. Barb was blessed with an abundance of energy and attended many of her granddaughter's school events traveling after her busy school day and on weekends. Barb's most valuable treasure was her family. She loved children, especially her granddaughters. Golf cart rides and going swimming at the pool or lake with the granddaughters and playing pasture golf with her husband on the ranch, were some of her favorite things to do.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bryan of Ericson; daughters, Rebecca Anderson of Cedar Bluffs, Angie Anderson (Frank Blanchard) of Cedar Bluffs; granddaughters, Cassandra Burbach, Cecilia Anderson and Hailey Anderson, all of Cedar Bluffs; two sisters, Sharon (Robert) Swett of Ericson, Lois (Randy) Peterson of Rapid City, S.D; two sisters-in-law, Vanessa (Virgil) Riecks of Elm Creek, Vikki (Fred) Buhlmann of Albion; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Evelyn Vech; and parents-in-law, Allen and Bernice Anderson.