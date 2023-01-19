 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barb Anderson

Barb Anderson, 63

ERICSON — Barb Anderson, 63 of Ericson, passed away peacefully at her home in Ericson surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson, with the Rev. Scott Harter and Deacon Paul Norhues officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson, with a rosary and wake service at 6 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church – Ericson, Ericson Volunteer Fire and Rescue, or to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

