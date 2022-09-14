Barbara ‘Barb' McTavish, 69

Barbara "Barb" McTavish, 69, of Wood River, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 at St. Mary's Catholic Church beginning at 4 PM and concluding with the Rosary at 6:45PM.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.