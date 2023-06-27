Barbara Sodomka, 77

GRAND ISLAND — Barbara Ann Sodomka, 77, of Grand Island, died Friday, June 23, 2023.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Kevin Geurink will officiate. Masonic Service will be provided by The Order of the Eastern Star Grand Island and Ogallala chapters. Private family burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Barb was born on May 5, 1946,. in Ogallala, Nebraska, the daughter of Lawrence M. and Lydia E. (Langmacher) Lovenburg. She was raised in Ogallala, graduating from Ogallala High School with the class of 1964. She attended Midland Lutheran College.

On August 1, 1965, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norman L. Sodomka. This union was blessed with two children, Rebecca Lynn and Norman “Daniel.” They lived in Clarks, Nebraska, for six years before making their home in Grand Island in 1971.

Barb was a stay-at-home mom until working in Customer Service for the Miller & Paine Department Store; she also worked at Carlgren’s Music Store; co-operated the family detasseling business, Stormin’ Norman Detasseling; and worked for Skagway (both the North and South locations). Following her retirement from Skagway South, she continued to stay involved with the community by being a volunteer for the Nebraska State Fair when it moved to Grand Island. This was an activity she greatly enjoyed for many years.

Barb loved being involved with many different activities. She participated in the 4-H Rifle Club, Job’s Daughters, choir and band while in school at Ogallala. She continued with band and choir in college.

Throughout her many years in Grand Island, she was involved with many organizations and clubs. She was a member of: the Walker Tire “Rubber Maids” Bowling Team, the Grand Island area “Mother Singers,” was a “Room Mom” for each of her kids elementary classrooms, The Order of Eastern Star (where she served as the Worthy Matron, a member of the Past Matrons Club, and many other offices), the “Lunch Bunch” Investment Club, a Deacon at The First Presbyterian Church - where she also participated in the Choir and Handbell Choir, the Skagway “Gals” Lunch Club, and volunteered each year at Aurora Elementary School fourth grade to speak about the 1980 Grand Island tornadoes.

Barb loved to travel (whenever she had the opportunity), spending time at their cabin at Sherman Lake, reading, and visiting with everyone she met. Her smile was infectious. What she loved the most though was her time with her family and attending her kids’ and grandkids’ many activities. Her grandkids truly meant the world to her.

Her memberships included First Presbyterian Church, 50-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star, a Guardian of Job’s Daughters Bethel #2, and the Grand Island Saddle Club.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Rebecca (Chris) Beck, and son Dan (Laurie) Sodomka; grandchildren, Casey and Tony Beck and Kylee, Norman “Ryan,” and Katelyn Sodomka; a brother-in-law, Dean (Jan) Sodomka; a cousin Gladys McCalla; several nieces and nephews; and of course her loving pets, Molly and Fritz.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Norman L.; her parents, Lawrence and Lydia Lovenburg; her in-laws, Norman J. and Norma Sodomka; and her sisters and brothers-in-law: Jeanne and Bernard Lee, and Claire and Don Welsh.