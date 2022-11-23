Barbara Bailey, 70

ALDA — Barbara L. Bailey, 70, of Alda, died on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate. A Private Family Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. To honor Barbara's colorful personality, the family is requesting “colorful casual attire.”

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Barbara was born April 10, 1952, at Fort Campbell, Ken. to Warren K and Bettie (Hinkle) Bailey. She received her education at Palmer Public School. Barb attended Central Community College and graduated with Associate Degrees in Business Management and Accounting. She married Jerry Archer on April 9, 1970, and to this union, four daughters were born. The couple later divorced.

Barb enjoyed crafts, crocheting, dancing, cooking, baking and especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters and son-in-law, Clarissa Gonzalez of Alda, Michelle Archer and Juan Escalante of Alda, Tonya Archer of Alda; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Tammy Dizmang and Janice Groetzinger; brothers, Glen Bailey of Omaha, Robert Bailey of Wyoming and Lonnie Shockley of Clarks.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Corinna; sisters, Marlyn Friesen and Patty Gleason.

