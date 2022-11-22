Barbara Bailey, 70
ALDA — Barbara L. Bailey, 70, of Alda, died on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. A private burial will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. More details will follow.