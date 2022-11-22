 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Bailey

  • 0

Barbara Bailey, 70

ALDA — Barbara L. Bailey, 70, of Alda, died on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. A private burial will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. More details will follow.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts