Barbara J. Meyer, 72

Barbara J. (Otto) Meyer, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrant will be Father Joseph Broudou. Burial will follow in the Phillips Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. at All Faiths Funeral Home, with the rosary to follow at 7 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Hamilton Community Foundation, for a nursing scholarship in Barbara’s honor, or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Barbara was born on November 28, 1950, in Grand Island, the daughter of Roger and Helen (Zimmerman) Otto. She grew up on the family dairy farm, Deepwell Farms. Barbara was blessed to have learned many valuable life lessons and a close friendship with her siblings.

She graduated from Aurora High School and went on to earn her LVN. After a short time living in California, she came home to Nebraska and graduated from Methodist College in Omaha with her Registered Nursing Degree. She helped many patients in the Grand Island area. Throughout her nursing career, her attention to kindness, sincere caring, and love for her patients was very much her priority.

Shortly after entering the Memory Care at Heritage on Sagewood, staff happened to be busy caring for some residents when the phone rang; Barbara automatically went back into nursing mode and answered the phone saying, “BJ Meyer, RN, how can I help you?” By this time the floor nurse had answered and told BJ, “Thank you, I’ll take the call from here!”

On June 6, 1987, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Meyer. The couple made their home in Grand Island and she was blessed with two stepchildren, Ben and Anna.

Barbara loved her animals and her family. She shared her love of music with her sister, Kat, and sang together often at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Barbara enjoyed playing games including bowling, golf and roller blading and ice skating with her nieces and nephews. Barbara enjoyed the peace of the outdoors, often relaxing at their cabin at Sherman Reservoir. She made numerous cakes for family birthdays. Everyone will remember her sincere, beautiful smile!

She is survived by her husband, Bob Meyer of Grand Island; a sister, Kat of Grand Island; a brother, Mark (Becky) Otto of Aurora; two brothers-in-law, Herman (Jody) Meyer of Grand Island and Mike (Yolanda) Meyer of Doniphan; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, “Patty” Patricia Topham.