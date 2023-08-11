Barbara Jean Garrett, 94

CENTRAL CITY — Barbara Jean Garrett, 94, of Central City, Nebraska, died Monday, August 2, 2023, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.

Visitation will begin one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Barbara was born on September 20, 1928, in Central City, to George and Merle (Nugent) Scholl. She grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1946. She then received her RN Degree from St. Joseph Nursing School in 1954. She lived in Fullerton for several years and then moved back to Central City with her family. She worked at the Fullerton Hospital and later Litzenberg Memorial County Hospital for many years.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Betsey Jones of Phoenix, Arizona, and Craig and Jodi Garrett of Lincoln, Nebraska; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael Nordmeyer of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister, Janice Conley of Central City; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George Scholl, Lewis Scholl and Harold Scholl; and four sisters, Betty Sunderman, Janet Stiles, Joan Scholl and Marilyn Hare.