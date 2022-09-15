Barbara McTavish, 69

WOOD RIVER — Barbara (Mazour) McTavish of Wood River, passed away at her home, surrounded by her husband and daughters, on Sept. 11, 2022, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

The family will greet friends at St Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River from 4 to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 with a Rosary to follow.

A funeral mass will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 with the burial at St Mary's Cemetery and a lunch at the church to follow. A recipient for memorial donations will be identified by the family at a later date.

Barb was born in Hastings on Oct. 7, 1952, to Ervin and Mary Erma (Gilsdorf) Mazour. She was the 3rd of 6 children, and the only daughter. Her family lived in Lawrence until 1956, when they then moved to a farm outside of Wood River. There, she attended District 16 elementary school before moving into town during high school. Barb and her high school sweetheart, Charles “Chuck” McTavish, both graduated from Wood River Rural High School in 1971. Both attended Kearney State College, and they were married on May 26, 1973.

Chuck and Barb had four daughters whom they raised on their farm outside of Wood River. In addition to helping Chuck with the farm, Barb also worked at the Wood River Good Samaritan nursing home, and then at Heritage Bank from which she eventually retired.

Barb was a kind, caring wife, mother, and grandmother with a great sense of humor. Very involved in her family life, she cooked almost every meal, even catering to the picky-eaters (as she was one also), and the family enjoyed dinner together every evening even through busy schedules. She made it a point to attend every activity her kids were in, and then continued that tradition as much as possible with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Barb had a love for music which over the years became “The Oldies”, Nebraska football and volleyball, TV shows, word puzzles, and card games. She was an avid Bridge player and was a dedicated member of a 40+ year bridge group. This close group of friends also hosted each others' childrens' wedding showers. She continued to host bridge from her hospital room, just a couple weeks before she died. Barb and Chuck were very social, with both playing in weekly golf leagues. They enjoyed vacationing, having dinners out, and spending time with friends after high school sporting events. Barb also enjoyed decorating her home for every season and hosting family holidays and get-togethers.

In 2015, Barb was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she bravely fought and won, going into remission in 2016. She was then diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020. Through all of her health struggles, she rarely complained and continued to live her life as fully as possible.

She is survived by her husband; her four daughters and their spouses, Tracy and Brad Mlady of Bennington, Julie and Derek Lindenschmidt of Golden, Colo., Dayna McTavish of Denver, Colo., and Jacki and Jim Fissette of Piedmont, S.C; four brothers and their spouses, Tom and Carol Mazour of the Villages, Fla., Gary and Denise Mazour of Bennington, Mike and Phyllis Mazour of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Scott and Darbie Mazour of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Susan Shaneyfelt of Lincoln; Chuck's five sisters and their spouses, Marlene and Tim Callen of Penngrove, Calif., Lynn and Mark Clark of Woodbine, Iowa, Sherrie and Roger Brink of Farragut, Iowa, Laurie and Tom Bottum of Omaha and Melanie and Lyle Busboom of Hastings; eight grandchildren, Ella and Leo Mlady; Charlie, Reid, and Max Lindenschmidt; Emery and Lawson Jesch, and AnnaKate Fissette; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Dale and Verna McTavish; her brothers, Ervin, Jr. who died in infancy, and Jim Mazour; her nephews, Trevor Clark and Tren Rathman; and sister-in-law, Chris Mazour

