Barbara Page, 73

OMAHA — Barbara J. Page, 73, of Omaha passed away unexpectedly at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha on Nov. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Papillion with burial following at Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Bethany Funeral Home in LaVista. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Barbara (Sullivan) Page was born in Grand Island on April 22, 1949, to John and Milrae Sullivan. She grew up on the family farm in Doniphan and attended and graduated from Doniphan High School in 1967. She worked for many years as a receptionist at the Grand Island Clinic and also at Professional Research Consultants in Omaha.

She was united in marriage to Ronald Page on July 7, 1990, and their two families became one. Their children include, Ronda, Robin, Lori, Jenny, Rachel and Ryan. She loved her family very much and it didn't matter if you were born into her family or joined later, you were hers! Barb loved being with her family and going to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events.

She cherished time with her husband Ron and they enjoyed old time music and dancing. She loved her home and decorating. Barb had a great since of style and her home was always beautifully decorated for every holiday season. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her little dog, Abby. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Papillion.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Page of Omaha; children, Ronda (Tyler) Schott of Fremont, Robin Stander of Council Bluffs, Lori (Kevin) Rainforth of Doniphan, Jenny Mlnarik of Kearney, Rachel Shanks of Council Bluffs, Ryan Page of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Bailey (Tyler) Staab, Blake Rainforth, Grant Mlnarik, Laylah Mlnarik, Marcus (Whitney) Mlnarik, Makenzi (Greg) Black, Skylar (Tatum) Schott, Kaylee (Austin) Conklin, Sierra Schott, Brooke

(Dan) Baker, Jake Stander, Jullian Shanks, Dylan Page; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Austyn Staab, Reece and Dax Mlnarik, Oakley and Lucas Schott; brother-in-law, Mark (Jeanne) Page of Omaha; sisters, Rosemary (Wendell) Triplett, Connie Osler, Linda Eihusen, all of Grand Island; Julie (Brian) Brodrick of DeWeese; sister in law, Christy Sullivan (Myron Peterson) of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Sullivan.