Barry Bamesberger

NORTH PLATTE - Barry Lee Bamesberger, 64, of North Platte, passed away at Great Plains Health on Dec. 3, 2022.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at First United Methodist Church in North Platte. Inurnment will be at a later date in Grand Island.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at First United Methodist Church in North Platte. Inurnment will be at a later date in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Alzheimer's Support Group.

Barry was born to Bill and Rae Jeanne Bamesberger on July 14, 1958, in Germany where his father was stationed. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1976, then hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad. Barry was a conductor then an engineer. He retired at the age of 62 to enjoy life and play more golf.

Barry was married, had two children and later divorced. On Sept. 24, 1993, Barry was united in marriage to Joy Ondrak at the First United Methodist Church. The couple had a son, Shay, and made their home in North Platte.

Barry was a handy man who could fix almost anything. He loved his dogs, Coco, Smoky and Shylo, and especially his family and children who were the center of his world. Barry will be remembered as a generous and kind person. He donated to various charities and helped the homeless.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Joy; children, Shay Bamesberger of North Platte and Bree (Jeremy) Roschewski of Lincoln; and granddaughter, Lila; his mother, Rae Jeanne Bamesberger; and brother, Brett (Julie) Bamesberger of Grand Island; mother-in-law, Mary Rasmussen; brother-in-law, Tony Rasmussen; and sister-in-law, Shawn (Dennis) Monk, all of North Platte; as well numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Barry was preceded in death by his father, Bill; brother, Drue Bamesberger; and stepson, Dillon Ondrak.