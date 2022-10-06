Bernard Clingerman

Bernard ‘Bernie' Clingerman, 88

Bernard “Bernie” James Clingerman, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Oct. 3, 2022, at Brookefield Park.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Grand Island City Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Bernie was born on May 23, 1934, in Marshalltown, Iowa to Lee and Maria (Winter) Clingerman. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. He then moved to California at the age of 18, where he worked as a computer programmer, machinist, and teacher at McDonnell Douglas. He was intelligent and a hard worker.

On May 26, 2006, Bernie was united in marriage to Margaret (Marge) Sandberg. The past several years he has been Marge's caregiver. He was a dedicated husband and loved her so much.

Bernie loved to be outdoors working on his beloved cars or in the yard. It was not unlikely to see him mowing several yards on the block. He was an excellent handyman and could fix anything. He was a loving father, neighbor, and friend. He would do anything for you.

This past year Bernie and Marge have been living at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing in St Paul. Bernie loved all the staff and nurses. He would tell them the stories of his life and they would always listen and laugh with him. He was always so thankful for their care. Before Brookfield his devoted neighbor(s) and several of her friends cared for him. He loved these ladies and we were blessed to have them care for our Dad.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Margaret; children, Rick Clingerman, Terri (Darren) Sawdey, Karen (Ralph) Talley, Rodney Clingerman; grandchildren, Casey, Sarah, Lauren, Laci, Jason, Hannah, Heather; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Riley, Emma, Dean, Logan, Hunter, and Dante.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Gary; and brothers, Bud, Joe, and Michael; and sisters, Chris, Frieda, and Judy.

We love you dad. You will be missed and carried in our hearts until we see you again.

