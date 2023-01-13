Bernard Dobesh, 71

Bernard Louis Dobesh, 71, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Service and celebration of Bernard's life will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Bernard was born March 12, 1951, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Louis E. and Rosemary (Heacox) Dobesh. He grew up and attended school in South Dakota.

Bernard married Velma Wilson on Oct. 3, 1981. Velma passed away on Aug. 6, 2013. On May 11, 2014, he married Louree (McMellen) Wulf and they combined their families.

After moving to Grand Island his job was a foreman for Chief Industries. He then worked as maintenance in the public school system. In the meantime, he was taking classes to become a locksmith, a profession he loved and from which he had just retired. He was the owner of Dobesh Locksmithing.

Bernard enjoyed camping and really enjoyed working on clocks.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Louree; his children, Shellie (Rocco) Trotta, Todd (Wendy) Dobesh, Jana Zander, Pam (Shannon) Ahlman, Keshia (Lonnie) Brown, and Les (Christina) Wulf; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeane (Zargoza) Manuela; and mother-in-law, Darlene Brumbaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Velma Dobesh; Jerry Murphy; and sister, M. Lee Warney.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.