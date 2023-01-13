 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernard Dobesh

  • 0
Bernard Dobesh

Bernard Dobesh, 71

Bernard Louis Dobesh, 71, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Service and celebration of Bernard's life will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Bernard was born March 12, 1951, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Louis E. and Rosemary (Heacox) Dobesh. He grew up and attended school in South Dakota.

Bernard married Velma Wilson on Oct. 3, 1981. Velma passed away on Aug. 6, 2013. On May 11, 2014, he married Louree (McMellen) Wulf and they combined their families.

After moving to Grand Island his job was a foreman for Chief Industries. He then worked as maintenance in the public school system. In the meantime, he was taking classes to become a locksmith, a profession he loved and from which he had just retired. He was the owner of Dobesh Locksmithing.

Bernard enjoyed camping and really enjoyed working on clocks.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Louree; his children, Shellie (Rocco) Trotta, Todd (Wendy) Dobesh, Jana Zander, Pam (Shannon) Ahlman, Keshia (Lonnie) Brown, and Les (Christina) Wulf; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeane (Zargoza) Manuela; and mother-in-law, Darlene Brumbaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Velma Dobesh; Jerry Murphy; and sister, M. Lee Warney.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts