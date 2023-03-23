Berneta Casteel, 86

ORD — Berneta L. Casteel, 86, of Ord, formerly of Valentine, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Berneta will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell following a private family service. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Berneta Louise was born Feb. 26, 1937, at Ansley to Frank and Dorothy (Bremer) Rhode. She was raised in Ansley and graduated from Ansley High School in 1955.

On June 28, 1955, Berneta and Richard James Casteel where united in marriage at Reno, Nev. To this union a son, Gregg was born. The family first lived in California while Richard worked on the Naval Base. Upon their return to Nebraska they resided in various counties of Central Nebraska, including Custer, Wheeler, Valley and Garfield counties. The couple farmed and their main passion was ranching.

In 1987, they moved to the Valentine area, south of Kilgore where they ranched until May of 2000, when Richard unexpectedly passed away. Berneta then moved into Valentine where she worked in various capacities. Due to ill health she then moved to Ord in November of 2016, and made her home at Arbor Care Center until her passing.

Berneta was passionate about raising livestock, especially Appaloosa horses. She was an experienced horsewomen that led trail rides and was involved in 4-H. Her love for animals included dogs and Siamese Cats. Her grandsons enjoyed spending time at the ranch with their grandmother while she taught them about country life.

Berneta was a member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music; and playing the piano and singing for many weddings and funerals.

Berneta will be remembered as a “free-spirit” who enjoyed working on the ranch; dressing up for a night on the town and driving fast.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Kellie Casteel of Burwell; and three grandsons, Cody J. and Kelly Casteel of Tennessee, Cole J. Casteel of Columbus and Wade E. Casteel of Burwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; a grandson, Jess A. Casteel; and two older siblings.