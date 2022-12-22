Bessie Rudman, 99

Bessie Rudman, 99, of Grand Island, formerly of Belgrade, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Main Cemetery in Belgrade.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Bessie was born June 5, 1923, to Charles and Clara (Brooks) Cantral on the farm in rural Nance County. She was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1940. After, she was a teacher at a country school in Nance County. On Jan. 25, 1943, she was united in marriage to Delbert ‘Pat' Oakley. To this union, five children were born: Dale, Dan, Bob, Donna, and Linda. They lived on a farm west of North Star. In 1967, they moved to Belgrade. She worked at the ordinance plant in Grand Island for a few years until it closed. In 1971, she started Bessie's Cafe in Belgrade. In 1978, Pat passed away and she continued running the cafe until 1982. In 1983, she married Harold Rudman in Las Vegas and they resided on a farm near Cedar Rapids. They spent their winters in Arizona and California for many years until Harold's health declined. Harold passed away in 2010 and she stayed on the farm for a few years before moving to Good Samaritan Independent Living in Grand Island in 2014.

Bessie was known for her beautiful smile, upbeat personality, and loved everyone. She was very adventurous and loved traveling. During her years, she visited 26 countries and took many cruises to different areas. In her last 20 years, she went skydiving, zip lining, parasailing, white water rafting, and went on several hot air balloons. She also loved golfing and was in a golf league until she was 90. She loved living the social life by going to parties, visiting with friends and family, and going on gambling trips. She will always be known for her pies, fried chicken, and cinnamon rolls.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Jeannie) Oakley of Columbus, Bob (Gayla) Oakley of Albion, Donna (Richard) Ahlers of Grand Island, and Linda Oakley of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Pat Oakley and Harold Rudman; her son, Dale Oakley; great-grandson, Landen Oakley; her parents; siblings, John Cantral, Maurice Cantral, Neil Cantral, Ruth Houser, Roy Cantral, and Blanche Duggan.