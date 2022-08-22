Bette Plummer

Bette Lou Plummer, 68, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bette “LaLa” was born September 12, 1953, at St. Paul, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Betty (Demary) Jelinek. She attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated with the class of 1972.

She met the love of her life, Freddie R. Plummer, when she was working at The Grand Theatre. They were married in St. Pauls Lutheran Church on August 12, 1972.

Betty also worked at Greenbergers and Delicious Foods. She became a full-time mother and homemaker in 1978 when their first two daughters were born. In 1985, while expecting their third daughter, she became employed with the United States Postal Service as a sub. In 1993, they welcomed their son.

While raising their four children, in a busy loving home, Bette took on a second job for the holidays, with Pump and Pantry, that would extend nine years past the expected end date. She eventually became a full-time mail carrier with the Postal Service.

Her family extended beyond those she assisted at work. Her customers became more than just people she saw on a daily basis, whether it was the people on her route or people who stopped into her store. Her love for her family and the people around her was unmatched.

In 2004, their daughter, Jaime, met with an unexpected accident in which she gained her wings. While coping with this loss, Bette became more involved with gardening. Collecting trinkets and knickknacks also became a hobby of hers. Throughout her life, she was involved with being a Girl Scout leader, PTA treasurer, being a Seedling Mile Room Mom, group leader at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, and enjoyed taking her turn as a parent to run the concession stand for Legion Baseball. At the end of the day, taking care of her family was Bette's life.

Those who cherish Bette's memory include her husband of 50 years, Freddie; three of her four children, Brandi Christensen, Danielle Murphy and Bryan Plummer (Nikki Hall); twelve grandchildren, Derrick Plummer, Devyn Gatto, Emma Christensen, Briannah Christensen, Hannah Christensen, Courtney Murphy, Morgan Murphy and her children, Hensley, Lennon and Wrenlee, Kara (Omar) Rady and their daughter, Harper with another on the way, Jaime Murphy, Khloie Murphy, Ryleigh Hall and Noah Buettgenbach.

She is also survived by brother, Jerry (Chris) Jelinek; sister, Janet (Ron) Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerianne (Jim) Pickering, Nancy (Andrew) Puente, David Plummer, Tim (Bev) Plummer and Mary (Brad) Dalrymple; several nieces and nephews; furbabies, Furiosa, Lola, Willow, Tay, Oliver and JoJo; and great-grand lizard, Invictus.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jaime Plummer; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Kenneth Blue; brother, John Jelineck III; sons-in-law, Jerald Christensen and Thomas Murphy; parents-in-law, Fred and Irline Plummer; and brothers-in-law, Danny Plummer and Lynn Plummer.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.