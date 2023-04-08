Betty Burch-Spanjer

Betty Burch-Spanjer passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 28, 1941, in Merna, Nebraska to Kenneth and Helen Burch and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1959.

She is preceded in death by her sweetheart, Roy Spanjer; her sister, Norma Lee Burch; and her parents, Kenneth and Helen Burch.

She is survived by her siblings, Bonney Root, and her husband, Jon, Dale Burch, and his wife, Claudia, and her brother, Dean Burch; her nieces and nephews, Adair Miller (Jeremy), Brandy Fogarty (Todd), Grant Burch (Rylie), Brent Burch, Mason Mortimer (Helena) and Amy Turpen (Blake); their children, her cousins and her many friends.

A grave side service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Grand Island Cemetery, 3168 W Stolley Park Road, Grand Island, NE 68801. In lieu of flowers, family asks you to spend time making memories with your loved ones.