Betty Davidson, 87

AURORA — Betty Davidson, 87, of Aurora, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Memorial Community Care.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Cemetery.

No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton County Youth Center. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.