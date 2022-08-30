 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Davidson

  • 0
Betty Davidson

Betty Davidson, 87

AURORA — Betty Davidson, 87, of Aurora, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Memorial Community Care.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Cemetery.

No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton County Youth Center. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts