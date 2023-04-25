Betty G. Schneider, 88

Betty G. Schneider, 88, of Grand Island, died Sunday April 23, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2023, at Beacon of Hope Church. Pastor Terry Boshart will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the Beacon of Hope Church.

Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.