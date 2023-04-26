Betty G. Schneider, 88

Betty G. Schneider, 88, of Grand Island, died Sunday April 23, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2023, at Beacon of Hope Church. Pastor Terry Boshart will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the Beacon of Hope Church.

Betty was born December 5, 1934, at Pomona, Missouri, to Jacob “Lewis” and Viola (Webb) Weakly. She grew up in Pomona, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Bladen, Nebraska, and attended Bladen High School.

Betty was united in marriage to Wilbur Gingrich and the couple had three children, Charlene, Cheryl and Allen. Following Wilbur’s death, she met Frank Schneider and they were married on July 17, 1993, at Hastings, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Bassett, Loup City, Schuyler, and Grand Island.

Betty was a member of the Beacon of Hope Church. She enjoyed board games, reading the Bible, fishing, family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Schneider of Grand Island; a daughter, Cheryl Stoltenberg of Nashville, Tennessee; her stepchildren, Wayne Schneider and Belva Shields of Espanola, New Mexico, Jeannine Huffaker of Kenesaw, and Chala Coufal of David City; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two more great-grandchildren on the way; a brother, Ed (Mae) Weakley of Hastings; and a sister, Phyllis Jones of Ames, Iowa.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbur Gingrich; parents; brother, Bill Weakley; daughter, Charlene Copple; and son, Allen Gingrich.

Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.