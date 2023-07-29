Betty Heil, 89

LOUP CITY — Betty Heil, 89, of Loup City, Nebraska, went to her heavenly home Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at St. Josaphat’s with a Rosary at 7. A memorial has been established to the Rose Lane Memorial Fund.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Heil family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Betty Jo (Hulinsky) Heil was born on September 16, 1933, the third child of Frank and Lillian (Codr) Hulinsky on the farm in Garfield County, Nebraska. Betty attended District 1 country school near Burwell, and later attended the Burwell Public School. Her classmates enjoyed her smile and shy laughter.

In 1955 she married Richard L. Golka in Burwell after he returned from active duty in the Korean War. To this union five children were born: Laura, Linda, Larry, Leslie and Lonny.

Betty worked various jobs in the Burwell area to take care of her family. She grew an acre-size garden that supplied many vegetables for the farmers market. She was a talented, avid seamstress, sewing clothing for her children and taking in repairs and alterations for her customers. The most precious gift to her children and grandchildren were the quilts she designed, personalized, and sewed for them.

In 196, Betty married Clifford F. McBride in Burwell and a blended family had begun with seven children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved to go fishing and camping. Clifford passed away from cancer in 1983.

Betty continued to support her children in their school activities. She loved to dance and enjoyed ladies’ night out.

On September 19, 1998, Betty married John Heil Sr. She left Burwell and moved to Loup City. She enjoyed her sewing, gardening, flowers and chickens. Betty and John enjoyed fishing at the private pond on the farm. John passed away from cancer on December 25, 2017.

Betty is survived by her children, Laura (Timothy) Stevens of Paxton, Nebraska, Linda (Bud) Sanderson of O’Neill, Nebraska, Larry Golka of Wichita, Kansas, Leslie Golka of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Lonny (Pamela) Golka of Elkhorn, Nebraska; her stepchildren, Loraine (Richard) Panowicz and John (Linda) Heil, both of Rockville, Nebraska, Karla (Monte) Stelk of Grand Island, Billynda Jo Spilinek of Elba, Nebraska, and Jason Heil of Loup City; 11 grandchildren, 18 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clifford F. McBride and John Heil Sr.; a sister, Irene; and two brothers, Eldon and George.