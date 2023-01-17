Betty Jacobs, 97

ORD — Ardith M. “Betty” Jacobs, 97, of Ord, formerly of rural North Loup, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Grandview Assisted Living Center in Ord.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Ord Memorial Chapel. Forged in Faith Ministries will conduct the service. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the North Loup and Ord American Legion auxiliaries.

Ardith Marie was born July 6, 1925, at Sioux City, South Dakota, to Clifford Raymond and Alice Katherine (Pigott) Day. She grew up in Quimby, Iowa where she received her education and graduated from high school.

Following high school, Betty attended college in Omaha then she and a friend traveled by train to Elm Creek, Nebraska. Betty worked at the train station there and was later transferred to North Loup. While in North Loup she met Leonard D. Jacobs. The couple was united in marriage on Feb. 5, 1945. They made their home in the North Loup area where they farmed and raised their family of seven. Betty was a farm wife and homemaker. Betty and Leonard had 52 years together when Leonard passed away on March 29, 1997. Betty continued to make her home on the farm. For the past couple of years she has enjoyed living at Grandview.

Betty was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and received her 60-year pin. She spent time crocheting, working word and sudoku puzzles; playing cards and was an avid reader. The family also traveled extensively in their motorhome in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dennis Jacobs and Duane and Sue Jacobs, all of North Loup; four daughters and sons-in-law, Patti and James Robertson of Ord, DyAnn and Clark Hoppes of North Loup, Sandy and Bill Timm of Goleta, California, and Michelle and Joe Stobbe of North Loup; 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Velma Primrose of Grand Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; a daughter, Susan Jacobs; a grandson, Kelly Hoppes; two granddaughters, Brandi Fowler and Andrea Timm; and a brother, Dean Day.