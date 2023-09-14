Betty Jane Scheer, 95

ST. PAUL — Betty Jane (Glause) Scheer, 95, of St. Paul, formerly of St. Libory, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig K. Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Worms.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.

Betty was born Oct. 15, 1927, near St. Libory, the daughter of John and Linda (Stelk) Glause. She and her siblings rode Shetland ponies to their rural elementary school. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1945.

She was united in marriage to Elton F. Scheer on June 1, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The couple were lifetime farmers and ran a dairy east of Worms for 50 years. Betty was also an accomplished seamstress and cook.

She was active in her community and Zion Lutheran Church as a devoted Christian. She also served as a Sunday School teacher and was involved in Ladies Aide and had belonged to several extension clubs over the years. Each day she prayed for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, naming each of them individually.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Pamela and Ron Turner of Augusta, Kansas, Stanley and Laurie Scheer of Grand Island, Lyle and Karin Scheer of Yankton, South Dakota, Gordon Scheer of Chapman and Candace and Ron Ludden of Bellevue; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; a sister, Wanda Hershberger of Lincoln; a brother, John Glause of Chapman; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Kurz of Grand Island.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton, on Aug. 28, 2013; her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Deanna Glause; a sister-in-law, Betty Glause; three brothers-in-law, Bryan Lacy, Maynard Hershberger and Albert Kurz; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ervin and Lorena Scheer.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Betty’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.