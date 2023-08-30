Betty L. Swallow

GRAND ISLAND— Betty L. Swallow, 77, of Grand Island, died Sunday, August 27. 2023, at her home. ‘

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating. Family will greet friends at before the service at the church beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Hope Harbor or the American Red Cross.

Betty was born on December 7, 1945, at Minden, Nebraska, to George and Marie (Kruse) Casper. She grew up in Hildreth and graduated from Hildreth High School. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Kearney State College.

On April 21, 1973, Betty was united in marriage to Gary Swallow at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hildreth. The couple lived in Grand Island. She worked various places, but her best memories were teaching art at the elementary and high school in Wolbach, Nebraska.

Betty enjoyed reading and doing puzzles and spending time with her cat, Ruby. Her grandchildren were very important, and she enjoyed watching them grow up.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy M. (Lupe) Martinez of Omaha, Nebraska; a son, Brian J. Swallow of Iowa; her grandchildren, Hannah Swallow, Aidan Martinez, and Ella Martinez; siblings, Maxine Johnson, Wayne (Nancy) Casper, Dale (Vicki) Casper, Deborah (Ken) James, and David (Jeannie) Casper; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Lucille Swallow; brother, Robert (Barb) Casper; and brother-in-law, Leon Johnson.