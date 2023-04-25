Betty M. Babcock, 80

SCOTIA — Betty M. Babcock, 80, of Scotia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Scotia United Methodist Church. Pastor Arsene Lumami will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice for future designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements, ordmemorialchapel.com.

Betty Mae was born July 1, 1942, at Holdrege, Nebraska, to Ernest and Ruth (Kehr) Ebmeier. She was raised on the family farm outside of Bertrand, Nebraska. She received her early education at Bertrand Public School and graduated in 1960.

Following high school, Betty worked for the Gosper County Extension Office for two years. She continued her education at Kearney State College; and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics in 1966. She began her teaching career at Cozad High School in 1966; teaching Home Economics and sponsoring the Pep Club.

On July 6, 1974, Betty was united in marriage to Allen G. Babcock at Bertrand, Nebraska. The couple made their home on a farm east of Scotia; to this union two children were born, Andrea and Alex.

Betty continued teaching at North Loup-Scotia High School where she taught Home Economics and sponsored the Pep Club, Cheerleaders, FHA and FCCLA. She retired in 2007, after teaching there for 33 years.

Betty was a member of the Scotia United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and baking. Betty especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and watching Nebraska Husker Volleyball.

Those left to cherish to her memory are her husband of 48 years, Allen of Scotia; a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Mark Rathgeber of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; a son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Nicole Babcock of Wichita, Kansas; and four grandchildren, Nathan and Aaron Rathgeber and Ava and MaKenna Babcock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Ike and Deloris Babcock; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Delmar and Francis Ebmeier and Darold and Mary Ann Ebmeier.