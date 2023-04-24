Betty M. Babcock, 80

SCOTIA — Betty M. Babcock, 80, of Scotia passed away peacefully with her family be her side on Saturday, April 22, 2023; at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Scotia United Methodist Church. Pastor Arsene Lumami will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice for future designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.