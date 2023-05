Betty M. Vanosdall, 96

Betty M. Vanosdall, 96, of Grand Island, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Tiffany Square.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church with Pastor Steven Peeler officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.