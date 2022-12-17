Betty Marr

Betty Pfeiffer Marr, 84

HASTINGS — Betty Lynn (Silk) Pfeiffer Marr, 84, of Hastings, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at College View Assisted Living, Hastings.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Private family burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Juniata United Methodist Church.

Betty was born in St. Paul at her grandparents' home to Delmer “Silky” and Dorothy (Hurst) Silk on Dec. 8, 1938. Their home was on a farm near Wolbach. When her father became ill, their family moved into town where Betty attended high school. They moved to Hastings in 1955, where she graduated from Hastings High School in 1956.

Betty met Kenneth Pfeiffer and they were married on June 15, 1958. To this union, five children were born. They lived on their Pfeiffer family farm in Trumbull until 1974. On the farm, she lived next door to her in-laws. Her mother-in-law was out every day. They gardened, canned, and put-up corn and chickens yearly. She was very grateful that her husband's family embraced her and helped as a young mother of five. After leaving the farm and raising her children in Central City, she moved back to Doniphan with her husband, Clinton J Marr. They were married on May 10, 1979. They each brought five children to the marriage. She had more love to share with the combined family. Betty continued to garden and cook fabulous meals for the family gatherings along with working at the United State Post Office. When Clint passed away, she moved to Hastings and continued working at the U.S. Post Office until she retired in 2005. Betty and Gaynor Watson developed a relationship and his family was her family as well.

Betty was actively involved in the Juniata United Methodist Church through meetings, contributing member, and Adult Sunday Schoolteacher. Betty has always been actively involved in church since childhood.

Betty's greatest joys in life were her family and friends. Her spiritual life saw her through many joys and sorrows. Her spirit and nurturing love drew people to her. As much as she believed in the Lord, and was ready to be him, she knew leaving her family and friends would be difficult.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; children's father, Kenneth Pfeiffer; husband, Clinton Marr; daughter, Holly Munger; son, Kipp Pfeiffer; son-in-law, Scott Munger; and step-daughter, Jenny Marr.

Survivors include children; son, Mark Pfeiffer (Kim); daughter, Suzanne Foster (Jeff); daughter, Kim Snavely (Larry); step-children, JoElla Ruhter (Tom), Jeff Yoachim (Paula), Wendy Wells, Drew Marr and their families.

Her grandchildren include, Evan Munger (Chandra); Nicholas Munger (Morgan); Conner Munger (Selena); Jordyn Keasling; Katlyn Findley (Sean); Thomas Pfeiffer; Benjamin Pfeiffer; D.J. Pfeiffer (Samantha); Kenneth Pfeiffer (Sydney), and seven great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Monte Silk (Bobbi); Denny Silk; and DeEtte Brasfield. Nieces and nephews, Traci Punke, Amy Teague, Bret Brasfield, Kern Evans, Kyle Silk and families.

She is also survived by her long-time companion, Gaynor Watson; and his family, Greg Watson, Michelle Hinchcliff, Bniggette Bliska, and their families.

Many family friends that were near and dear to her. She appreciated all the love and care she received through her Heritage College View family.