Betty Struthers, 91

Betty L. Struthers, 91, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Betty was born on Dec. 12, 1930, to Glen and Pearl (Reisdorff) Kidder. Betty had the nick name of “Sis” all of her life. She attended South High School in Omaha. She lived most of her life in the Omaha area. Betty was united in marriage to Marvin Struthers, the love of her life, on Oct. 16, 1948, right out of school. She truly enjoyed being a homemaker and mother to their two daughters, Lynn and Sandy.

They moved to Grand Island in 1973 for Marvin's job and lived there the rest of their lives. Marvin passed away in 2007. She loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren Doug, Leigh, and Dorie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters and son-in-law, Sandy and Lynn Budde of Phillips and Lynn Green of Tucson, Ariz; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brothers, Glenn Kidder, Ralph Kidder, and Fred Kidder; and infant sister, Rose Ann Kidder.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com