Beverly ‘Bev' Newport, 86

RAVENNA — Beverly “Bev” Newport, 86, of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.

Graveside services will be held at the Trenton Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna to be used for scholarships for nursing students. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Bev was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Hayes Center to Owen and Maxine (Younkers) Nickels. On Feb. 6, 1953, Bev was united in marriage to James Newport in McCook. To this union four children were blessed; Don, Ron, Lee and Linda.

Jim and Bev moved to Ainsworth from Hitchcock County in 1966. The couple farmed in the Ainsworth and Bassett area. Bev served as the Long Pine City Clerk for 19 years. She also served on the Educational Service Unit Board in Ainsworth. Bev enjoyed gardening and canning. She had a passion for doing crafts, crocheting, knitting, quilting and blessed many people with her gifts.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don (Barbee) Newport of Westminster, Colo., Ron (BillyAnne) Newport of Omaha, Lee (Sherry) Newport of Grand Island, Linda Newport and wife, Laurie Consbruck of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and expecting 2 more soon-to-be great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Gardner of Berryville, Ark; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norman (Joan) Newport of North Platte, Bill (Brenda) Newport of Clayton, N.C., Gwen Gallup of Weiser, Idaho; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister, Delia McGehee; and brother, Raymond Nickels.