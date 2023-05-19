Beverly J. Eastman, 83

Beverly Jean Prawl Eastman, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Paul Duffy will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be on Bev’s obit page at giallfaiths.com. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Family will be greeting friends an hour prior to service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Beverly was born on December 18, 1939, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Henry and Marie (Crandell) Prawl. She was raised in Hastings with her four brothers, and graduated from Hastings High in 1957.

On December 23, 1956, she married the love of her life, John Gaylord Eastman, at First Christian Church in Hastings. After John’s time in the Marine Corps, the two of them settled in Grand Island in 1963 where John worked at the VA Hospital for 30 years. Bev worked at Twin Rivers Egg Processing Plant, as well as babysat in her home and met many lifelong friends from it. Later she worked for J.C. Penney for 22 years and was blessed with many friends there as well.

Bev and John were blessed with four children, John Jr., David, Scott and Katrina. Her children were her world and she loved doing things with them. Bev was a big kid at heart and was overjoyed when the grandchildren came along. Then came the great-grandchildren, she loved them dearly and they kept her young!

Some of Bev’s hobbies included bowling, camping, traveling, and sewing. She made many memorial bears, she loved the challenge and sewed love into each one of them. She was also the champion leg wrestler until age 70. Above all, Bev most enjoyed spending time with her family!

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, John Jr. Eastman, David (Judy) Eastman, Scott Eastman, and Katrina (Scott) Salcedo; a daughter-in-law, Kayla Eastman; grandchildren, Anthony, Zachary, Cody and Brittany Eastman, Christina Goerl, Brandan Salcedo, and Jill Buck; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Duane “Duke” Sinn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and brothers Chester, Charles, Donald and Garold.