Beverly Vaught, 89

HENDERSON — Beverly Faye (Ohnesorge) Vaught, of Henderson, passed away on March 30, 2023, at the age of 89.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 5at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruning, with the Rev. Joe Love officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bruning.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to Bruning Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling the arrangements.

Beverly was born Oct. 12, 1933, on a farm near Strang, in Fillmore County. She was the second child of Herman and Alma (Hopken) Ohnesorge and was baptized into the Lutheran Faith on July 20, 1934.

Beverly began her schooling in Strang, attending country school Districts 46, 56, and 36. She graduated from Strang High School on May 17, 1951, and then earned a teaching certificate from Fairbury Junior College. She taught at District 84, a country school east of Strang, for two years.

For Christmas in 1951, Beverly asked Santa for a boyfriend. He delivered and she had her first date with David C. Vaught, Jr., on Christmas Day that year. They were married Aug. 28, 1952, at the United Brethren Church in Strang. They were married 55 years. David died of Alzheimer's in 2008.

Beverly spent many years working in healthcare. First in the Osceola Hospital and later at the nursing home in Henderson, where she worked for 20 years. She loved and cared for the residents and the people she worked with. She has been so humbled to hear from co-workers that enjoyed their time working with her. She then moved on to serve as the Director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Henderson for another decade.

Beverly was the happiest in her garden, she also enjoyed needlework, reading and keeping up with her grandchildren. She and David also enjoyed camping with family and after both retired they enjoyed many special trips with their camper. Branson was a favorite destination.

Beverly was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruning, the American Legion and a member of a Gold Star family.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy and Curt Friesen of Henderson; and five sons, David K. and Virginia Vaught, and Rick and Cheryl Vaught of Henderson, Brad and Kimberly Vaught of Grand Island, Kevin and Kimberly Vaught and Todd and Chris Vaught of Aurora; as well as 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; her beloved sisters, Patricia Houck Hobbs of Geneva, Sue and Larry Hinrichs of Bruning and Polly and Ken Petersen of Kearney; and her brother-in-law, Tom and Elaine Vaught of Bradshaw. “Aunt B” will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; husband, David; son, Michael; in-laws, David and Bertha Vaught; brothers, Robert and Thomas; brother-in-law, Jimmy Vaught; and sisters-in-law, Betty Sylvester, Stella Fisher, and Jean Adams.

Thank you to the staff of Tabitha Hospice for treating Beverly and her family like family and Legacy Square for their kindness and care.