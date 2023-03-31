Bill Leach, 54

Bill E. Leach, 54, of Grand Island, NE, passed unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

A service honoring Bill Leach's life will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brian Jenkins from First Baptist Church of Oxford, NE officiating. A celebratory remembrance gathering will immediately follow at Westside Lanes in The Spare Room. The family asks all guests to dress in Bill's favorite style – casual. Wear your bowling shirt, umpire attire, softball jersey, or the Billy standard getup of gym shorts, t-shirt, and slide sandals.

A memorial has been established in Bill's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for future designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.