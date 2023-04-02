Bill Leach, 54

A service honoring Bill Leach's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at Curran Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brian Jenkins from First Baptist Church of Oxford officiating.

A celebratory remembrance gathering will immediately follow at Westside Lanes in The Spare Room. The family asks all guests to dress in Bill's favorite style – casual. Wear your bowling shirt, umpire attire, softball jersey, or the Billy standard getup of gym shorts, t-shirt, and slide sandals.

Bill E. Leach, 54, of Grand Island, passed unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Bill was born Aug. 8, 1968, in Kearney, the oldest of three children to Jerry L. and Barbara J. (Schleeter) Leach. Bill grew up in Edison before settling to Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1987. He continued his education at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, receiving his Associate Degree in Fire Technology.

Bill was united in marriage to SaDonna Russell of Lincoln on March 26, 1994, in Oxford, and to this union two children, Bill's greatest joys in life – were born; BaiLeigh and Brennin. He was especially proud of his children and their accomplishments. A home was made in Lincoln, Kearney, then Shelton where Bill worked for multiple John Deere dealerships. Bill also served many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for both the Oxford and Shelton Volunteer Fire Departments.

In 2009, Bill moved to Grand Island after which he met the love of his life, his life partner, and long-term fiancée, Janiece Jones. They had an incredible bond and were lucky to spend so many years dedicated to each other, their businesses, and their respective children and grandchildren. He was the store manager of Play It Again Sports at the time of his death.

Bill's many passions included bowling and fastpitch softball. He dedicated countless hours making an impact on area youth sports. He served as the Association Manager for Grand Island-Cairo USBC and was a member of the Nebraska USBC Association board. He bowled his first 300 game in April of 2022.

For over 35 years, Bill umpired girls fastpitch softball at the collegiate, high school, and youth levels. In recent years, Bill served the dual role of USA Softball of Nebraska District 5 Commissioner and UIC. He also served the ABCDD Girls' Softball League as the League UIC and a member of the Board of Directors for the past 12 years. In 2016, Bill received a National Indicator award, a distinguished honor for umpires who have officiated in three National Championships and is considered the highest-level award program for USA Softball umpires. The following year, he received the Ken Znamenacek Memorial Award in recognition of his contributions to the sport of softball by the unique combination of excelling as an umpire, and his outstanding service and leadership to his community and the state of Nebraska.

When spare time allowed, Bill loved cheering for the Colorado Avalanche hockey team, the Nebraska Huskers, and was a Red Sox fan by association. He loved spoiling his furry friends, Fenway, Pedro, Remy, and Caroline and countless other deck critters and rescue cats.

To say Bill will be missed is an understatement. His legacy will not be forgotten, and he lives on in the hearts and memories of all those who knew him.

Bill is survived by his children, BaiLeigh Leach of Omaha, Brennin Leach of Hastings; fiancée, Janiece Jones of Grand Island; Janiece's children, Jennifer (Andrew) Cerio and their children, Bella and Ryder of Omaha, Jaci (Sam) Puente and their children, Boston and Harper of Grand Island, Mike (Megan) Jones of Lincoln; sisters, Jerilyn (Bill) Mayo of Oxford, Shelly (Steve) Broeker of Oxford; Cousin, David Leach of Oxford; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nieces and nephews, Jackie Bueno, Alex Kermmoade, Miranda O'Connell, Arika Mayo, Callie and Cole Broeker; grand-nephews, Hager Kermmoade, Laken O'Connell, Madden Watson.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry L. and Barbara J. Leach; grandparents, Conner and Betty Leach, Earl Schleeter, and Edith and Edwin “Pat” Streeter.

A memorial has been established in Bill's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for future designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.